LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raising money for a new driving skills pad.
Right now, KSP uses a training facility in Richmond and Bowling Green.
"Driving is something that we do on a daily basis. But we're just not able to practice those skills," Capt. Paul Blanton, KSP, said.
The foundation's president Hank Patton said it has been talking with KSP's commissioner about the agency's needs and the idea for a skills pad was thrown out years ago. Now, the paperwork is signed to start the project and the foundation has three years to make it happen.
"I think we can get it done and I'm pushing as hard as we can," Patton said.
KSP says 16 troopers have died in the line of duty in car related crashes. That's 47 percent of all trooper deaths in Kentucky.
One of those families left grieving is The Chrismans in Anderson County. Randy and Dawn Chrisman lost their 23-year-old son, Eric, in 2015. He was six months into his new career as a trooper posted in Mayfield.
"I don't think you ever want to lose a child but we certainly wouldn't want to lose Eric. He just really well rounded and just a really a good person and really smart," Randy Chrisman said.
The Chrisman's house is filled with mementos like blankets, necklaces, a bench and a replica of the monument that sits at Eric's grave.
Dawn is former law enforcement herself and said there's so much time in a car, a driving skills pad can only help KSP be more prepared.
"You're out there every day in a car, you know, driving around...you never know what situation you're going to be in" she said. "Driving skills is a big thing. I really appreciate State Police trying to get [its] own place."
"I think there's no way to know if it would have changed the outcome," R. Chrisman said. "But at the same time, we should do every effort we can for people to have the best training they have in whatever area they're in, and certainly driving skills is an important thing."
The Foundation has already raised more than $100,000 at its Gold for Gray Annual Gala. Patton hopes to find partners willing to donate materials or time to get the 400 by 600 foot concrete pad up and running as soon as possible.
"Anytime we can do more training and save one life, that's what's most important," Patton said.
All the while, The Chrismans finding relief in their own sons words:
"I will protect those that need protection, serve those in need, show compassion, stand up to the bully and be the best I can at everything and never give less than my all. My God is first. Family second. Everyone is family."
If you'd like more information about donating to the driving skills pad through the KSP Foundation you can click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.