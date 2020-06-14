LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inmates at the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center stole keys from a guard, broke into a pod of cells and destroyed property, according to a report from Kentucky State Police.
After the staff unsuccessfully tried to negotiate with the inmates Saturday evening, the Department of Juvenile Justice contacted KSP "to enter the facility and restore order," according to a news release.
KSP troopers were able to persuade the juveniles to voluntarily return to their cells and return the keys. There were no injuries during the incident.
