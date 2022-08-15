LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is now offering a training course for drone operators who work in law enforcement.
The course focuses on how to use an Unmanned Aeronautical System (UAS) — or drone — to forensically map a crash or crime scene. That mapping helps officers document key points of evidence for accurate, three-dimensional measurements.
"This UAS training course gives our law enforcement agencies the ability to keep making the commonwealth's communities safer," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. "This sharing of information between agencies further demonstrates that enhancing public safety is a top priority we are all invested in."
The relatively new drone technology has "drastically decreased the time officers are required to keep a roadway closed after a severe or fatal collision," thus improving traffic safety, a KSP news release states.
Agencies involved in the course included LMPD, Elizabethtown Police, Frankfort Police, Hardin County Sheriff's Department, and Shelby County Sheriff's Department.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.