LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who escaped from Paducah, Kentucky.
Police say 35-year-old Daniel Bell left a work release program at Brooks Stadium in Paducah on Sunday evening. Police also believe Bell stole a maroon 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and may be heading east. Bell is 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 218 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at (270) 856-3721. You can also call the anonymous tip line at (800) 222-5555.
