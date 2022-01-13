LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Investigative Team received a grant of nearly $850,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice, allowing the team to add another investigator.
The new employee will focus their efforts on the Louisville-Jefferson County region.
The main mission of the team, which was formed in July 2020, is investigating sex crimes with a focus on cold cases where the testing of older rape kits or new DNA gives the possibility for justice.
The DOJ grant will also support hiring a part-time administrative staff member and provide funding for the KSP Forensic Lab to complete DNA and other forensic analyses.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.