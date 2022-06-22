LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a head-on crash near Mammoth Cave Wednesday afternoon.
KSP said the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Mammoth Cave Road and Old Mammoth Cave Road, just outside Cave City in Barren County, at 1 p.m.
Melanie Carroll, 25, of Goshen, Kentucky, was headed west on Mammoth Cave Road at the time of the crash. Police said she didn't see a vehicle sitting in traffic waiting to make a turn in front of her, and swerved left into the eastbound lane of the road, hitting another vehicle head-on.
Carroll was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in her vehicle was flown to the University of Vanderbilt Hospital, but their injuries and condition were not provided by KSP.
The driver of the eastbound vehicle was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by KSP.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.