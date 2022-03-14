LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's attorney general is reminding residents about the potential for scams when donating to relief efforts in Ukraine.
Daniel Cameron shared tips to avoid being scammed when making a donation. In a news release on Monday, the attorney general said the conflict between Ukraine and Russia has "sparked a surge of generosity" across the globe, but that scammers will "capitalize on crises to take advantage of donors."
Cameron is encouraging all Kentuckians wishing to donate to relief efforts to research organizations before giving them any money to make sure they are supporting legitimate relief efforts.
One way to determine whether or not an organization is legitimate, Cameron said, is to search for their rating on consumer and charity watchdog websites such as the Charity Navigator, Charity Watch or the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Guide — which shared its own tips last week to avoid being scammed when donating to Ukraine relief efforts.
"Be wary of crowdfunding and social media fundraising appeals," Cameron said, suggesting donors review a platform's policies about fees and how donated money will be distributed. "Many crowdfunding sites do not vet individuals or organizations," he said. The BBB has a list of reputable charities collecting funds for Ukraine relief, here.
Additionally, the attorney general said donors should avoid sharing their personal information — such as social security numbers, credit or debit card numbers, passwords or bank account information — over the phone.
"A legitimate charity will not pressure you to make a donation immediately," Cameron said. "Scam artists use this information to steal your identity and money." He added that it's safest to donate with a check or credit card, rather than cash.
Cameron is also asking Kentuckians to report any scams or potential scams they encounter on his office's website, here, or by calling the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Hotline at 888-432-9257.
