LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Better Business Bureau is offering tips to avoid getting scammed when donating to relief efforts as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.
"With any widespread emergency or crisis, scams can and do arise as con artists attempt to defraud well-meaning donors," the BBB said in a news release on Thursday, adding that while scams can be hard to identify, there are steps donors can take to make sure their money is going towards reputable organizations.
First, the BBB suggests researching what charities are putting their donations toward. If a description seems vague, the BBB urges asking questions about how the organization intends to use the funding before submitting any type of donation.
The BBB also urges caution against newly-created relief efforts, which often face the challenge of not having disaster relief experience or connections to the area or areas needing help.
Third, the BBB said donors should consider researching U.S.-based charities with relief efforts in Ukraine, or organizations that are able to help refugees. The BBB said those organizations can be verified. Donors can also claim a charitable deduction when filing their federal income taxes for donating to a U.S.-based charity. However, donations that support funding for weapons or military help are not eligible for tax deductions because it's "not considered a charitable activity," the BBB said.
Officials said donating items to be shipped from the U.S. may be difficult to transport and distribute because of the rapidly changing needs and locations of refugees.
Additionally, the BBB said not all crowdfunding sites abide by the same rules. They suggest donors read each website's rules, regulations and procedures as some sites do more vetting than others.
Lastly, the BBB said just because a campaign has photos, doesn't mean it's legitimate.
"Con artists often use pictures of victims without their permission to make donors believe the campaign is legitimate," the BBB said. "This is especially true in the wake of a major tragedy. It is possible for scammers to pretend to be a Ukrainian refugee or to masquerade as the Ukrainian relative or friend of a potential donor."
To ensure you're donating to a reputable charity or organization, the BBB has a list of 20 relief efforts that meet BBB Charity Standards. To see the list, click here.
