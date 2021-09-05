LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Senate Democrats are going viral on TikTok for taking a more modern approach to policy.
The video, which has 4.3 million views as of Sunday, shows Sen. Reginald Thomas chanting a popular rap song in front of the Senate chambers.
The caption on the video says, "rapping Rick and Morty by Soulja Boy to the Senate Chambers until we raise the minimum wage in Kentucky."
Apparently, he's going to keep chanting until Kentucky raises its minimum wage. Sens. Reggie Thomas and Morgan McGarvey are filing a bill that would raise the wage in phases.
Under the bill, the minimum wage would go from $7.25 to $10 dollars in 2022, and gradually rise to $15 by 2026.
While Democrats are pushing to raise minimum wage, the TikTok is just a joke.
