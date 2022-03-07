FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Representative Jason Nemes renewed his push to legalize medical marijuana with a more restriction version of the bill.
Nemes, R-Louisville, hopes taking out previously included parts of the bill will sway conservatives.
"It's unquestionable that it helps some people. It's not a panacea. It doesn't solve the world's problems, but it does solve some individuals problems," Nemes said.
This year's version would not allow patients to smoke it, only take it orally or topically. The bill would also ban people from growing the plant.
The bill also outlines four qualifying conditions: chronic pain, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and nausea. The latter being a way for cancer patients to qualify.
"We've limited it to those four, because the science is very clear on that," he said.
A floor amendment has already been filed to attempt to add PTSD to the list. Nemes said he considers it a "friendly amendment," that would still have to be voted on to be added to the bill.
Opponents argue the science isn't clear.
Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, is a physician by trade and chairs the Senate's Health and Welfare Committee. He said there's no other raw plant that's considered a medicine in it's purest form, so there needs to be more research.
He said he does support extracts, like hemp, but doesn't support characterizing marijuana as a medicine.
Nemes argues there's enough research and points to the dozens of states that allow medical marijuana.
"What we found is that it's helping people," Nemes said.
He said he wants opponents to consider if their family member was sick and medical marijuana helped them.
"What I would do if my son's physician, or if my wife's physician, said it would help them, I would break the law," Nemes.
By passing House Bill 136, he said that choice wouldn't have to be made.
As for revenue, Kentucky doesn't tax medications, so medical marijuana wouldn't be taxed either.
"I think that is immoral actually. Because then you'd be making money on the back of sick people. And that's not what this is intended to do," Nemes said.
Nemes said first it's a health bill, the financial boost is secondary.
Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, agreed. He said it helps the sick and creates a new industry for the commonwealth.
"It's way past time for Kentucky to have medical marijuana," McGarvey said.
In 2020, the proposal passed the House floor, but wasn't heard in the Senate.
Rep. Nemes said he has the votes in the House to pass it again this session.
While Alvarado said there's not enough studies to support legalization of medical marijuana, McGarvey said he thinks it could pass the Senate, but the option to vote it in hasn't been presented.
"I hear people say they're for it. They want it to come up for a vote," McGarvey said. "So we just need to bring it to the floor of the Senate, vote on it and give people of Kentucky the relief they need."
Nemes said the next Judiciary Committee meets Wednesday. The bill could be taken up then, or the bill could be debated in a special called meeting.
