LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic private swim club in the Highlands has told its 9,000 members that it is delaying the opening of its facilities and that its main pool will remain closed for 2020.
Lakeside Swim Club told members in a letter that while its quarry lake will not be available for swimming this year “due to the significant financial investment,” it will open other parts of its campus beginning June 1.
Board members said the “difficult decision” was made after “an excruciating two months,” but was based on statements from public health officials and in the interest of member safety.
The club plans to open its weight room/gym fitness facility for members 18 and older on June 1, at least for a trial period so long as safety guidance is followed. Board members hope they can subsequently open the instructional pool -- for lap swimming only -- followed by fitness classes in mid-summer with limited class sizes and different locations.
The club also is making changes to rules for membership dues that allow some members to move to inactive status, though dues amounts will not change.
Members can get weekly updates at the club's website.
