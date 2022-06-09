LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning drivers of lane closures near the Kennedy bridge this weekend as crews replace parts of Interstate 65 South.
The repairs come about three months after a steel coil fell off an 18-wheeler in March, damaging the interstate near the Broadway overpass just south of the bridge.
The left southbound lane has been closed ever since while KYTC assessed the damage, but repairs are set to begin this weekend.
KYTC said drivers should expect "single and double" lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Mondays through Fridays at the Interstate 64, I-65 interchange, also known as "Spaghetti Junction," overnight. Crews will be diverting traffic from I-65 South to Jefferson Street, where drivers can merge back onto I-65 South.
The left and center lanes of Interstate 64 East closed at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, and are expected to reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday, June 10. The center lane and right lane will close at 7 p.m. Friday, June 10 and reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 13, KYTC said.
Closures are also anticipated from 7 p.m. on Fridays through 6 a.m. on Mondays on the I-64 East ramp to I-65 North for the Lincoln bridge, the I-65 North ramp to I-64 West, and I-64 East under the damaged portion of the bridge.
Kennedy Interchange Repairs Ramp-Up This Week in Jefferson County 🌉🏗️👷🚧 @TRIMARCTraffic @LMPD @INDOTSoutheast #knowbeforeyougo https://t.co/H6R6huDE0R— KYTCDistrict5 (@KYTCDistrict5) June 9, 2022
The closures are based on how long the work takes. The diversion is planned to last 45 days, with construction expected to wrap up this fall.
For more information about the closures and the repair work, click here.
