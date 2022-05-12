LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers traveling on the Sherman Minton Bridge overnight Thursday should be on the lookout for some lane closures.
At least one lane and the shoulder in each direction of Interstate 64 across the bridge will be closed from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Friday.
The entrance ramp to I-64 East from New Albany won't be accessible, and the ramp from I-64 East to Interstate 264 will be closed.
Transportation officials said drivers should expect delays if crossing the bridge.
During the closures, crews will repair sections of the guardrail where crews are working on the bridge.
The closures are separate from the full directional closure happening this weekend. Starting around 10 p.m. Friday, May 13, the eastbound lanes of the bridge will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday, May 16 so crews can pour concrete for the lower deck.
The work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the 59-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
