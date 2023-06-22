LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a Jefferson County Public Schools student who broke his leg while riding a motorcycle at school is suing a former teacher, saying he encouraged the student to hop on the bike.
Daniel Trahan is accused of encouraging a 16-year-old student to drive the motorcycle without a permit or a license while wearing a broken football helmet.
The attorney in the case said the incident happened on March 26 of last year during school hours and on the school's campus.
The attorney also said the motorcycle was homemade.
The student ended up crashing and breaking his leg.
"One need no be a rocket scientist to realize that a 16-year-old student who does not have a learner's permit and has no experience driving motorcycles is likely to crash and get hurt if they are encouraged by their teacher to drive a motorcycle without any meaningful instruction," the lawsuit stated.
After an investigation, Trahan was suspended and ultimately fired by the district.
