LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A year after a three-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway that killed three people, the family of an infant that died from the crash is suing the Shively Police Department.
Shively Police officers responded to a domestic violence call in July 2020 near Heaton Road, leading to a chase on Dixie Highway that ended near Crums Lane. Police said the crash happened when a stolen pickup truck ran a red light.
The pickup crashed into a car as it crossed the highway with a green light.
Stephaun Dotson, AnnJenette Senter and 9-month-old Gracie Stoner-Chandler were in the car that the pickup truck hit, and all died.
Guy Brison Jr., who fled police after the crash, has since been charged with two counts of murder.
Stoner-Chandler's parents are suing Shively Police, claiming that department policy should have prevented officers from ever starting the chase.
