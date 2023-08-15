LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's oldest pump stations that protects more than 200,000 people from flooding and sewer overflows is about to receive a major upgrade.
Local, state and national leaders joined Louisville MSD on Tuesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of a $230 million project to replace the 70-year-old Paddy's Run Flood Pump Station in southwest Louisville.
Built in 1953, MSD said the station protects 216,000 people and 87,000 structures from flooding and sewer overflows.
"We can see with working together what can happen," said Metro Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins, D-1, adding that the project would bring in about 500 new jobs. "That's great work."
The project is taking place in her district. The overdue upgrade will provide an extra layer of flood protection for thousands of residents.
"Well it shows that you have leadership working in partnership," said Hawkins.
It's a bipartisan partnership that includes Hawkins, Mayor Craig Greenberg, Gov. Andy Beshear, Rep. Morgan McGarvey and Sen. Mitch McConnell.
"This is a much needed investment in Louisville," Tony Parrot, executive director of MSD, said. "We're going to not only rehab and upgrade it, but we're going to make it bigger and better than it's ever been before."
Parrot said the replacement will more than double the existing pumping capacity.
"This new pump station will have the ability to pump 1.9 billion gallons a day, which is equivalent to draining in an Olympic-sized pool in 29 seconds," he said.
Most of the funding for the project is coming from grant money, but there will be a cost to customers.
"Any type of in debt that MSD applies for for issues, eventually we pay that debt through our rates," said Parrot.
Hawkins hopes that her constituents are among those who fill the several hundred new jobs created by the project.
"I'm going to be a big advocate for that," she said.
The project is scheduled to be finished in December 2026.
