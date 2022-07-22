LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky politicians are making sure no one forgets about the late Kentucky Rep. Darryl T. Owens and his work.
That's why a stretch of interstate from 22nd Street to the Indiana state line is being renamed in his memory: the Rep. Darryl T. Owens Memorial Highway. It's an honor his wife and friends say they know he would be proud of.
Owens died in January at 84 years old. Seven months later, his family and a huge crowd of friends and politicians gathered at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage at 1701 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard for the unveiling. Among those in attendance: Gov. Andy Beshear, Mayor Greg Fischer, state Senator Gerald Neal D-Louisville and other distinguished guests.
"I consider this honor equivalent to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Owens' wife Brenda said during the dedication on July 22. "The star is our beloved Darryl T."
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer spoke during the ceremony. "Now when you drive on Interstate 64 -- this is a big honor to get an interstate highway portion named after you. And we're going to look at that sign, and we're going to remember the good times, and remember that quiet, ferocious nature. And toot the horn, and say 'hello Darryl, we're still doing the work.'"
Owens' life was devoted to public service: he served in the U.S. Army, as state representative, a judge, assistant attorney general and Jefferson County Commissioner.
He focused his time on criminal justice reform, voter rights and felony expungement.
The sign will go up soon.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.