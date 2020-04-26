LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville football signee Dexter Rentz Jr. was shot and killed Saturday night in Orlando, Florida, according to multiple reports.
Rentz was a wide receiver and cornerback at Ocoee High School and was scheduled to graduate in June. Rentz and Ocoee teammate Lovie Jenkins signed with U of L in December 2019.
According to reports, Rentz was one of four people shot and the only one of the four who died.
“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dexter Rentz," U of L head coach Scott Satterfield said in a statement issued Sunday morning. "He was a great young man who had a contagious personality and was able to light up a room with his smile. He was a great kid to be around and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rentz family during this extremely difficult time."
Rentz signed with Louisville after receiving offers from several schools, including Kentucky, Indiana, Purdue and Western Kentucky.
