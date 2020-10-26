LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some doctors in Kentucky think coronavirus cases could have been much worse at this point than they actually are.
Officials at the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital said they have double the amount of COVID-19 patients now compared to just a few weeks ago. That coincides with the uptick in cases throughout the commonwealth.
And while doctors think they have handled the virus well so far, they plan to keep a close eye on things moving forward.
"I think our model was well over 1,000 patients, so thank goodness we didn't see that," said Colleen Swartz, vice president of UK Healthcare. "I think we've been concerned about this latent wave but managed it."
UK has an area of the hospital that could accommodate up to 300 patients for surge capacity if needed.
