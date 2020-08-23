LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Lexington Police Department is investigating after at least three people were shot "in an isolated event" at Fayette Mall Sunday afternoon.
In a tweet, police said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. and urged residents to avoid the area. Police later clarified that the shooting was not an active incident.
FAYETTE MALL INCIDENTPolice have responded to a shooting at Fayette Mall that happened around 4 p.m. Sunday. Please avoid the area. We will provide more information as it becomes available. #lexingtonky #fayettemall @FayetteMall— Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) August 23, 2020
The mall was put on lockdown and evacuated as stores were checked, according to the police. Both shoppers and employees were being placed on LexTran buses.
In an update Sunday evening, police said that the shooting was isolated to one part of the mall.
Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said at least three people were shot, but did not immediately have an update on their conditions.
At 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police tweeted that one of the victims, a male, had died. His age and identity have not been released. Police did not have any updates on the conditions of the other victims.
10:15 p.m. UPDATE (1/2) One male victim has died following the shooting at Fayette Mall. His name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner pending notification of next of kin. The Emergency Response Unit and Canine Unit have searched and cleared the mall.— Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) August 24, 2020
Chief Weathers said at least one of the victims and a suspect knew each other and "may have had an interaction" before the shooting, according to a report by LEX 18. Weathers said witnesses were being interviewed and no suspects had been taken into custody.
Police are still investigating the shooting.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.