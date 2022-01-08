LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Free Public Library is suspending all in-person library programs for the next two weeks amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Louisville.
In-person programs will be suspended starting on Jan. 10, but in-person services will remain available, the library announced in an email Saturday.
Masks are required to be worn by patrons and staff at all times during visits to the libraries.
According to a news release, efforts will be made to offer some of the programs virtually, but many might be canceled or rescheduled during the pause.
Reservations for meeting rooms are also canceled for the next two weeks.
To view the Louisville Free Public Library's calendar of events, click here.
