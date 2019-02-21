LG&E customers ask Public Service Commission to deny rate increase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — LG&E and KU customers could soon be forced to pay more to keep their lights on.
Part of a proposed rate hike would charge customers a flat rate, no matter how much energy they use. LG&E and K-U requested a rate increase, but the Kentucky Public Service Commission has to approve it first.
The two utilities are asking the state for a combined increase of $172 million for improvements to equipment and infrastructure. On Thursday night, the Public Service Commission listened to customers at a public meeting. Many spoke of how a rate increase would negatively affect them and those who are in lower income brackets.
If passed, LG&E said an average customer would see a daily increase of $0.16 for gas, which is around $5 per month, and $0.14 per day for electric, which is a little more than $4 per month.
KU customers would see an increase of about $0.32 per day, which is just below $10 per month.
"The people who are working poor do not have even $5 left when they pay their bills, and for this to be happening, it is unreasonable," customer Nancy Demartra said.
The increase also includes a fixed minimum charge. For electric, that's an extra $3.75 per month, and for gas, it's an extra $3.15 per month.
"My foster son, who has to have two roommates to get by, should not be paying the same share of the infrastructure of this utility as two six-digit income people living in a big house," customer Sarah Lynn Cunningham said.
The Public Service Commission takes a deep dive into the utility's finances to determine a proper rate.
"You want the utility to be financially stable, you want them to be able to provide safe and reliable service, and you want to do it at the lowest cost possible," spokesman Andrew Melnykovych said. "That's essentially the balancing act."
The Public Service Commission hopes to make its decision by April 30. If approved, new rates would go into effect on May 1.
