LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Power crews across Kentuckiana are on stand by.
LG&E has 40 "crew centers" across Kentucky and spokesperson Natasha Collins said the power company is focused on the western and central parts of the state.
Collins said there is an added threat with this storm: that's loose branches from the rough weather at the beginning of March.
The winds were intense and thousands lost power for days.
"I know in my yard I had some trees come loose, branches come down," Collins said. "A lot of times you have some other loose limbs that haven't come down yet. So, if we see some strong wind gusts, there's potential for those branches to come down to fall on power lines and impact service."
Duke Energy is taking similar precautions in southern Indiana.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.