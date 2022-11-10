LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky veteran got an early Veteran's Day gift this week in the form of a new van.
David Wiest said he's been having trouble with his old van, and his family has struggled to get to doctors' appointments and therapies.
Progressive Insurance, Enterprise and the Barren Heights Retreat Center partnered to provide the van.
Wiest called the gift "life-changing."
"I just don't know how to really thank everybody," he said. "There's not enough words or even actions to take and show how much this is appreciated."
Wiest served in the Army from 1959-62. He and his family currently live in Campbellsville.
