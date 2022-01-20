LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The organization that helps low-income families in Jefferson County struggling to pay utility bills is accepting applications by appointment,
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Crisis Component runs through March 31.
Benefits cover up to $600 and are paid directly to the household's vendor.
Applicants must live in Jefferson County and be at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines. They must also have a past due bill or disconnection notice.
An appointment must be scheduled to apply. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 502-991-8391 or online here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.