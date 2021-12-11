LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting near Pleasure Ridge Park on Saturday night.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, police responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 6900 block of Brooklawn Drive, near St. Andrews Church Road, around 6:15 p.m.
Police found a man and woman with what appears to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds, Smiley said. They were both taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
LMPD Third Division detectives are investigating the shooting, but no arrests had been made as of Saturday night.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online at the Crime Tip portal.
