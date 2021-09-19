LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car near Fairdale on Sunday evening.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a man riding a bicycle tried to cross National Turnpike near Tolls Lane and was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene of the accident.
The man died at the scene.
Both southbound lanes of National Turnpike were closed to traffic as of 6:40 p.m., but northbound lanes remained open during the investigation.
