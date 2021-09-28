LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is conducting a death investigation in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood.
LMPD Fourth Division Officers found a man dead in the 3600 block of Parthenia Avenue, according to Officer Beth Ruoff. That's near Seelbach Avenue and not far from Berry Boulevard.
Investigators have not yet determined the man's cause of death.
Officers remained on scene investigating as of 5:30 p.m., according to Ruoff.
This story will be updated.
