LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of kids and teens looked forward to an opportunity to show off their dribbling skills and three-point shot to family and LMPD officers during youth basketball games from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
There is nothing like playing basketball for 11-year-old Calvin Guy, a West End School student.
"My dad was telling me to be aggressive that was all and use the backboard," said Guy, after the first game.
The rest of Guy's family rooted for him at the Creation Center on Portland Avenue.
LMPD officers interact with kids/teens through youth basketball games hosted by Louisivlle Metro PAL off Portland Ave. It’s the hope that this type or mentorship is proven effective on and off the court. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/Kr6Yn5Sayt— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) February 19, 2022
It was all part of the Louisville Metro Police Activities League, also known as PAL.
Whether it is basketball or another activity, the goal is to connect local police officers with kids and teens for mentorship.
Jason Scrubb, who helped co-coordinate the basketball event said diversity and mentorship “Adds more substance to your program, adds other longevity of your program and you also want to reach as many kids as you can man. It’s a free resource that we have.”
LMPD reported a total of 188 homicides last year. Of the 583 victims hurt by gunfire, 123 were 17 and under and 24 of them died from their injuries.
Scrubb knows all too well the impact on young and impressionable minds.
“I'm from the West Louisville community,” said Scrubb. “I know a lot about what goes on there and I am actually still there, and I understand when you're dealing with adults it's kind of hard to change mind frames, but when you start with the children you can nurture a lot, you can teach them a lot and instill in them a lot.”
Another organizer says the kids who signed up and attended are learning lessons on and off the court.
"I was struggling at the first half and the second half and then I started playing at third and fourth," said Guy who is certainly finding his way around the court and using this mentorship as one of his guiding lights.
