LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An LMPD cruiser was involved in a car crash early Sunday morning in south Louisville.
LMPD says the crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. at the intersection of Seville Drive at Granada Drive near the Pleasure Ridge Park area.
Two vehicles were involved, including the police cruiser. According to LMPD, the preliminary investigation shows that an officer from the 3rd division was southbound on Seville Drive and while approaching the intersection, the officer collided with a vehicle that was going eastbound on Granada Drive.
On scene, damage could be seen on both the LMPD cruiser and the passenger car involved. The cruiser had damage to the front end.
Police say the officer involved was taken to University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other car had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
LMPD's traffic unit is investigating.
