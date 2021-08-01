LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fiery crash shut down all northbound lanes of Bardstown Road near the Fern Creek neighborhood Sunday evening.
Firefighters were called to put out the car fire on Bardstown Road near Interstate 265 around 6:45 p.m.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police believe an individual shot themselves then crashed the vehicle. No other people or vehicles were involved.
All northbound lanes remained closed as of 8 p.m.
This story may be updated.
