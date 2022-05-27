LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a year of protests, multiple investigations and a review that found the department needs major changes, Friday's graduation of the newest Louisville Metro Police recruit class is the start of something new.
Eighteen new faces representing the department graduated Friday, and a 19th graduate is a Louisville firefighter arson recruit.
"This department has that rock bottom in our rearview mirror," LMPD Chief Erika Shields said.
Hussain Jaleel, one of four officers sworn in who were born in a foreign country, was born in Bagdad, Iraq and said he didn't know how to speak English when he moved here at 15 years old.
"I struggled with, like, talking to people, like English, so I don't want people to be in that situation," Jaleel said. "I want them to reach out for me when they have that situation."
One woman, Natalie Cranfill, is now assigned to LMPD's 3rd Division.
"I just wanted something where I genuinely contributed and helping people and making a difference," she said. "And I felt like this was the best way to help my community."
This puts LMPD at 1,015 sworn officers, still roughly 300 short of a fully-staffed department. It has been going to great lengths to try to recruit more people to the force.
"We've done a lot more social media, more of a national search," said Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokeswoman for the department. "So, it's not all just Louisville, Kentucky, but we're looking nationwide for other departments that may have not been able to retain their officers. We're looking at a variety of things."
Earlier this week, the department announced an incentive for people to make a lateral move. And last month, recruiters went to Atlanta — Chief Erika Shields' former department — to try to get officers to come here.
Next month, Ruoff said there will be another graduating class of 30 recruits.
