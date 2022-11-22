LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are keeping extra eyes out as drivers hit the road for the holidays.
Police said they are moving additional resources from the traffic unit and divisions to watch roads this season. That includes looking for impaired drivers.
The department said it investigated 108 fatal crashes this year, an increase from last year.
Police said about 25% of those crashes involved a DUI.
"Just bring your patience. Make sure you leave plenty of time when you go to places. And again, if you're going to go out and enjoy some drinking, that's totally fine, just plan your evening," Sgt. Ronald Fey, LMPD Traffic Unit supervisor, said. "There's lots of options out there. There's rideshare, there's taxi cabs, there's designated drivers, and there's also opportunities to stay where you're at as opposed to driving after drinking."
AAA predicts more than 54 million people will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving.
