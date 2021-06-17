LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot not far from University of Louisville Hospital's parking garage.
LMPD First Division officers responded to the 700 block of East Muhammad Ali, near South Clay Street, on the report of a shooting around 5 p.m.
The man shot was "conscious and alert" while being taken to University of Louisville Hospital, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said. His injuries were not thought to be life threatening.
No arrests had been made as of Thursday night, Smiley said. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.