LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death in west Louisville early Wednesday morning.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 6 a.m. in the 400 block of S. 39th Street, near Muhammad Ali Blvd. When officers arrived, they located a man who appears to be in his 20s who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim's name was not immediately released.
It was the third fatal shooting in Louisville in less than 12 hours. Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, one man was shot and another person was injured in a shooting near the intersection of South 26th Street and Greenwood Avenue, which is near Moe's Food Mart, not far from the Parkland neighborhood.
Around 2:45 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on Crittenden Drive near Maylawn Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
