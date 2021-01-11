Police crime scene tape at night (generic)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a triple shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood.

LMPD says the shooting was reported in the 1300 block of Dixie Highway, near Wilson Avenue, just before 10:30pm.

A man in his mid-late 20's was found shot at the scene and taken to the hospital with critical injuries. 

LMPD says two other adult victims arrived at U of L Hospital by private means. No word on their conditions.

There are no suspects.

Nearly 30 people have been non-fatally shot and at least 10 people have died from shootings since the start of the year, with five taking place just this weekend.

LMPD has not yet responded to a request for more information.

This story will be updated.

