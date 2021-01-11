LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a triple shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood.
LMPD says the shooting was reported in the 1300 block of Dixie Highway, near Wilson Avenue, just before 10:30pm.
A man in his mid-late 20's was found shot at the scene and taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
LMPD says two other adult victims arrived at U of L Hospital by private means. No word on their conditions.
There are no suspects.
Nearly 30 people have been non-fatally shot and at least 10 people have died from shootings since the start of the year, with five taking place just this weekend.
LMPD has not yet responded to a request for more information.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.