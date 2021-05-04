LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed early Tuesday morning when he rear-ended a garbage truck on Fern Valley Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Joseph Curry, 25, was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital around 4:30 a.m. from injuries sustained in the crash, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said in a news release.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said Curry was traveling west on Fern Valley Road when he ran into the back of a garbage truck. The coroner's office said the crash occurred at 3401 Fern Valley Road.
The truck, according to Ruoff, was backing out of the location "after dropping off a dumpster."
The driver of the garbage truck was also taken to University of Louisville Hospital after the crash to be treated for injuries Ruoff said were not life-threatening.
