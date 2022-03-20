goose creek road homicide 3-20-22.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- LMPD says a man was found shot to death in a retirement home parking lot. 

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on Goose Creek Road, off North Hurstbourne Parkway. LMPD says officers found a "younger adult male" dead inside a car with a gunshot wound.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. No one has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags