LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- LMPD says a man was found shot to death in a retirement home parking lot.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on Goose Creek Road, off North Hurstbourne Parkway. LMPD says officers found a "younger adult male" dead inside a car with a gunshot wound.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. No one has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
