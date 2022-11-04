LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was critically injured in a shooting near a Hike's Point-area Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Friday evening.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a shooting in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane around 7:15 p.m.
Police say once on scene, they located a man who was shot. He was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.
Due to the severities of his injuries, LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
According to Mitchell, "all parties involved have been accounted for."
