LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot several times in the Beechmont neighborhood.
LMPD Fourth Division Officers responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Francis Avenue around 6:30 p.m. That's near South 1st Street and Woodland Avenue.
On scene, officers found a man who had been shot several times, LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said. The man, who has not been identified yet, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening, Ruoff said.
Anyone with information can anonymously report it here or call 574-LMPD.
