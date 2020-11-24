LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police officer is accused of hacking a woman's Snapchat account and downloading nude photos of her, threatening to post them online if she didn't send more.
Bryan Wilson, 35, was arrested Nov. 23 in Shepherdsville.
According to court documents, the alleged victim told police in October that Wilson sent her a text message on Sept. 25 and threatened to post the photos online if she didn't send more. Police said the woman told Wilson she would send more photos after attending a funeral, but Wilson ended up posting them anyway.
The arrest warrant states the woman tried to keep her texts with Wilson friendly so she could get as much information about him as possible to share with police. Investigators with Kentucky State Police were able to identify Wilson using facial recognition technology after he sent pictures of himself to the woman. They zeroed in on his location by tracking down the IP address associated with the texting app being used to communicate with the woman.
Police said they discovered Wilson had hacked other women's accounts and posted their pictures online too.
He faces several charges, including theft by extortion, unlawful access to a computer and harassing communications. He was being held at the Bullitt County Detention Center.
Wilson resigned from LMPD after he was accused of posting a photo of a female officer performing sex acts on him in 2019.
