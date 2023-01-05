LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some local police officers are using hoop dreams to connect with inner-city youth.
The Police Activities League or PAL uses basketball and other programs to help connect officers with at-risk youth. The league was originally announced in January 2022.
From the robbery of a postal worker, to the fatal shooting of a local recording artist, it has already been a violent year in Metro Louisville.
"I hate having that kind of violence in the city," Rick Polin, a retired sergeant with Louisville Metro Police and director of PAL, said. "I think I can safely say that I'm speaking on behalf of the entire police department when I say that we hate it and we're trying our hardest to remedy it and it really does start with trust."
Polin says that trust is being earned on the basketball court in the PAL.
"I've witnessed in this very league, kids who didn't know a single police officer in this community, are exchanging phone numbers with officers by the end of the basketball season," Polin said.
The games are played at a gym inside old Portland Christian School and last season included more than 100 youth.
"Many of which were kids that have been part of Delta programs, that for whatever reason didn't make their school teams or have the funding to play AAU," Wes Hinton, a former basketball coach and founder of Delta, said.
Hinton believes the league is making permanent connections.
"I have witnessed firsthand, people really look at them and no longer see them as a cop, that's now coach John or coach Joe," Hinton said.
Polin says the league and partnership has already produced results.
"I know of at least one case where a violent crime was reported because of that relationship," he said.
The first game is set for Jan. 21. For more information on signing up, click here.
Related Stories:
- LMPD connects with kids, teens over youth basketball league
- LMPD officers using basketball league to connect to city's youth
- Kids partner with LMPD officers for cookie 'bake-off'
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.