LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department showed off its new Special Victims Unit interview room Tuesday, with a special guest.
Officer Kris Pedigo is pictured on social media talking to "Peppermint the Elf" in the new room.
LMPD says the space creates a calm and safe environment for victims -- as opposed to the old room, which was the same concrete space where suspect interviews took place.
But in this case, police say Peppermint was not a victim. The department says Pedigo interrogated the elf in the new room in hopes he would give up Santa's location, but it didn't work.
As you can see, the elf just smiled.
