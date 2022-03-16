LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is stretching beyond state lines to recruit and fill hundreds of open jobs, starting with a billboard in familiar territory for Chief Erika Shields.
Before coming to Louisville, Shields was the chief of police for the Atlanta Police Department. Now, Shields' face is on a billboard in Atlanta, along Deputy Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel. The billboard reads, "Join us in Louisville, Laterals Welcome," along with a link to LMPD's hiring website.
"She was a police officer and rose through the ranks in that police department and she's well respected down there by the officers so they recognize her and feel comfortable with that face," said LMPD Major Emily McKinley, who is part of LMPD's Recruitment and Selection team.
Ryan Nichols, president of the union representing many LMPD officers, isn't sure if a familiar face is all it will take to help fill the nearly 300 open positions at LMPD.
"I'm not completely sure that Chief Shields is going to be the luring effect that brings them here," said Nichols.
Without going into detail, Nichols referenced how Atlanta officers might feel about Shields' exit out of Atlanta as a possible reason.
Shields was sworn in as police chief in Louisville in January 2021. She came to the city after resigning from the Atlanta police force in June 2020 after the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man whom police shot and killed during a struggle in a Wendy's parking lot.
Nichols said if a familiar face is enough, he hopes LMPD will fill the jobs quickly. But, he's worried about the support of police officers from the city.
"I'm not sure that that's proven with the administration here currently, and many of our rank and file officers have, you know, some concerns about that," said Nichols.
Atlanta's police department is aware of the billboard. The department told WDRB News they do not see it as a threat to poach their officers.
"If people want to, other law enforcement agencies, want to come and poach our folks, it is a compliment because that means they know we have first class officers, top-tier training in Atlanta and if you do attempt to get one of our officers, you know you're gonna get well-versed, well-trained professional police officers," said Chata Spikes, director of public affairs for the Atlanta Police Department.
Atlanta police said they are not in as critical need for new officers like LMPD. Waves of retirements, resignations, and re-locations after the 2020 protests contributed a mass exodus from LMPD's force.
The department is offering an $8,000 hiring incentive and an additional $3,000 relocation incentive to new officers and lateral transfers. They hope fixing a hiring problem will lead to fixing other issues.
"We'll be able to have better response time, get those officers their breaks and time off they deserve," said McKinley.
The department's Recruitment and Selection Team will be recruiting and conducting testing in Atlanta from March 23 to 27. It's the first out-of-state testing opportunity hosted by LMPD.
The department said they hope to continue out-of-state recruitment efforts in cities like Chicago or Indianapolis.
