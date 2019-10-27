LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division hosted an evening of fright and fun Sunday for families in the Russell and Portland neighborhoods.
"We're just doing this so kids, families will have a chance to interact with the police in a positive way,” First Division Commander Maj. Andy McClinton said.
Hundreds of people showed up to get in the Halloween spirit. A line wrapped around the block before the event started.
Officers dressed up in costume handed out candy and the police station was transformed into a haunted house complete with actors in creepy costumes.
"Some kids might not get a chance to see, to experience something like this … to get candy, to go to a haunted house, so it's a chance for us to give back to the community,” McClinton said.
The event helps officers connect with their community and start to build a trusting relationship.
“So many times when people call the people it's negative, something's happened, something bad is going on so they only time they see us and get to interact with us is a negative way,” McClinton said. “Right now this is so they can see us in a positive light."
It’s also fun for the officers to interact with the community and get to know the people they serve and protect.
"This is a step in doing that, building the trust, letting them see us as normal people cause that's what we are,” McClinton said. “We just happen to wear a uniform."
Parents said they appreciated the opportunity to celebrate Halloween with their kids in a safe environment.
"They're just comfortable, they're in their element, the community comes together and everybody is happy,” Bridgette Owens said.
This is the second year the division hosted Family Fright Night. McClinton says he hopes to continue the tradition in the future.
