LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department violated open records laws when it failed to turn over information about a deadly shooting to the family of the man who was killed.
That's according to a ruling issued June 6 by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
The case goes back to May of last year, when a U.S. Marshal shot and killed Omari Cryer, 25, in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood.
Cryer was wanted on charges related to domestic violence, including assault and strangulation. He ran from officers and fell after jumping over a fence. Police said Cryer grabbed a gun from his waistband. That's when LMPD said a U.S. Marshal fired two rounds at Cryer.
His family asked police for raw video from police body cameras last August. Last September, they asked for "spot shooter data" from the shooting and names of officers involved. In January, the family asked for a copy of the case file in its entirety. They never got a response to any of the requests, so their attorney filed a complaint.
"If Louisville Metro in the city of Louisville fails to comply with the Kentucky AG's decision and does not provide us with the documentation we're entitled to in very short order, then we're just going to have to file a lawsuit in Jefferson Circuit Court," attorney Elliott Miller, with the Law Firm of Miller, Griffin & Marks who is representing Cryer's family, said. "We're going to pursue this to the end and we're gonna get these answers whether or not Louisville Metro wants to provide them or not. We're gonna get to the bottom of this."
WDRB News hasn't yet received a response to a request for comment from Cameron's office about the ruling.
In a response to a request for comment on Thursday, LMPD told WDRB, "While we appreciate the opportunity to respond, LMPD has no statement at this time."
The department has 30 days from Cameron's ruling to appeal the AG's decision.
