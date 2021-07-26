LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Bomb Squad wrapped up training exercises Monday in Oldham County.
People near Interstate 71 and Highway 329 were warned in advance about the training. As part of the training, members of the bomb unit set off seven small explosions between 1-3 p.m.
The squad gets about 250-300 calls every year. Those calls range from helping with SWAT situations, searching schools, special events and even making sure old grenades aren't live.
In addition to valuable training, the event actually raises money for the bomb squad, which receives no money from the government. It's funded by grants and private donations, and Monday's event allowed some donors to experience firsthand what the bomb squad is up against every day.
"They donated a little money to the (LMPD) Foundation for us, and we are showing them just some of what we do," said Sgt. Chris McMichael, commander of the LMPD Bomb Squad. "People don't get to see bomb suits or people getting put into bomb suits. Bomb suit weighs 85 pounds, you know. People don't know that or don't know how we diffuse bombs."
The LMPD Foundation holds the Boots, Badges and Bids charity event every year. Part of the money from that event helps fund the bomb squad. CLICK HERE if you're interested in making a contribution.
