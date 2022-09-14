LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville choir is inviting the public to be part of its anniversary concert and live CD recording.
The choir is made up of dynamic singers from churches across Kentuckiana, with a mission, a message and one purpose.
It's the final week of choir rehearsal for Joe Leavell with 1 Purpose.
"Joe Leavell with 1 Purpose is an aggregation of Christian singers, devoted to the cause of Christ," Director Joe Leavell said.
On Sunday, the choir will celebrate a milestone. The celebration will include a live recording and the debut of their album.
"We've been together since February 2010. So, 12 years now and we just simply love lifting up the name of Jesus Christ through songs and doing that with excellence," Leavell said. "We've got some music, really great music that I believe will bless the world."
The dynamics, the harmony and the pitch are all being tweaked and perfected under the trained eyes and ears of Leavell.
"Music ministry has always been the call I know God had on my life, and I recognized that call at an early age," he said. "Around the age of 12 or 13."
Leavell's passion for music ministry continued at Eastern High School and Western Kentucky University.
"Got involved in music ministry there...namely, the Amazing Tones of Joy. After my first year at Western, I became the director of the Amazing Tones of Joy," Leavell said.
And although he is the director, sometimes the fastidious maestro is also known as "Uncle Joe."
"And so, I approached every single thing, every song, every note, every rhythm, I want to give my best," Leavell said. "Every time I expect that out of the singers as well. I think that whatever you do, whether it's music, whether it's preaching, whether it's work, I think that you ought to approach everything with excellence."
Leavell believes he is following the example from a higher power.
"God gave us the very best gift he had and so, I think that we owe it to him to give him our best," Leavell said.
"Joe is passionate, he's a serious individual, he loves Jesus, you know, during concert time especially, he can be tough," Adonis Jackson, a charter member, said.
WDRB's Gilbert Corsey is also a longtime member of the choir and sings with the tenor section.
"We love each other. We have fun, we laugh together, we cry together, we worship together, we pray over one another," Jackson said.
These days, they are praying over the upcoming live recording. And they're believing in miracles.
"But the hope is that those who don't believe...that they would actually come to believe through hearing the gospel singing by us," said Jackson.
The concert will be Leavell's first CD with 1 Purpose, but it's not his first time recording.
"My first recording was actually done in 2009," Leavell said. "I recorded with the Temple Choir at St. Stephen Baptist Church."
The first recording, God is Able, climbed to the top of Billboard charts and stayed there for nearly a year.
"That particular recording garnered us two Grammy nominations and two Steller nominations," Leavell said.
Meanwhile, whether it's the sopranos, altos, tenors or bass, they're one family with 1 Purpose.
"You know, we're going to record a CD, that's the purpose of it on Sunday, but I really want people to leave feeling like they've had an encounter with God," Leavell said.
The concert is 5 p.m. Sunday at Canaan Christian Church on Hikes Lane.
