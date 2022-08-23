SHIVELY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local organizations would like to create an urban garden and farm on part of an old golf course in the city of Shively.
The Food Literacy Project and Gate of Hope Ministries, with the help of LeTicia Marshall of BearFruit & Grow, have a vision to take a portion of the former Farnsley Golf Course and create the Shively Community Food Park, in an area considered a food desert.
"It's an empty asset right now," Marshall said.
Within the last year, The Food Literacy Project and Gate of Hope Ministries were evicted from the Iroquois Urban Farm in the south end of Louisville by the Metro Housing Authority. There, the group had several acres of land for a community garden.
Since then, the two groups, which encourage healthy living and accessible food, have been searching for a new home.
Marshall introduced the groups to the former golf course.
"The former Farnsley Golf Course, which is a beautiful large space with plenty of room for farming and all kinds of other amenities," said Alix Davidson, director of strategic initiatives with The Food Literacy Project.
The Shively area has seen several grocery stores close over the years.
"It stinks we have to travel so far away compared to where we were traveling to get what we need," Marshall said.
In the middle of the food desert, Marshall pictures a community garden and farm. But the organizers' ideas do not stop there.
"We are envisioning a variety of amenities and features of that property," said Davidson.
The groups would like to take 10 acres of land and create the Shively Community Food Park. It would feature an outdoor kitchen, classroom, walking trails and a splash pad in addition to the farm.
"We would also expect to grow about 2,500 pounds of produce each year, and that's just starting off. I would expect that number to grow," Davidson said.
Davidson said it would also employ around 30 new jobs for young people, offering job training, professional development and career exploration.
However, Marshall and Davidson said the idea hasn't gotten much support from Shively City Council.
"They're saying they would like to see it happen at another location and we've asked them what they would like to see instead at that golf course property and they haven't really specified anything specific," Davidson said.
But Marshall said she's canvassed the area, and knows it's something people want.
"It would be a really huge and impactful asset for the Shively Community," Marshall said.
Marshall said if plans for the food park do not pan out in Shively, the groups will continue to search for other areas to build the idea.
