LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residential care organization, The Samaritan Women, hosted human trafficking victim identification training Tuesday at a Southeast Christian Church in La Grange.
Dozens of medical professionals learned what to look for when it comes to sex trafficking and how to respond if they suspect someone is a victim.
Large sporting events often attract a sex tourism industry, including the city of Louisville.
"Whenever you have large crowds coming into an area, somehow they feel that it's an open field day to purchase a person and a person should never be a product," said Samaritan Woman member Beth Halley. "They should never be a commodity."
Recent high-profile cases involving singer R. Kelly and financier Jeffrey Epstein have brought the issue to the forefront with more organizations working to spread the importance of safety.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.